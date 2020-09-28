The Texas Tech women’s golf team began their season at the Schooner Classic in Norman, the two-day event lasted from Sunday to Monday.
Junior Sofia Garcia finished the tournament at 2-over-par, placing her at sixth overall.
Sophomore Anna Dong tied for 12th place after a score of 6-over-par. Sophomore Cecile Nielsen and Junior Amy Taylor also placed within the top-50 of the tournament.
Freshman Pyrene Delample from Bourgoin-Jallieu, France finished at 23-over-par in her first tournament as a Red Raider.
The Red Raiders scored a combined 282 in the first round, 290 in the second and 297 in their final round on Monday.
Their overall score of 869 placed them fifth in the tournament’s results. That was the lowest score in a season opener since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
The next tournament for the Red Raiders is the Betsy Rawls Invitational, which will take place in Austin on Oct. 10 and 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.