The Kissing Tree Invitational has come to a close in San Marcos, Texas. This two-day tournament has the format of a traditional individual tournament like most pro events.
The schools which had individuals represent them were Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Texas State, Texas A&M and several other individuals who were unattached to their respected schools.
At the end of day one, junior Red Raider Sofia Garcia was the leader of the tournament after shooting a 67 and holding a two-shot-lead over the second-place finisher(s). Ultimately, she would finish in fourth place behind two OSU players and one Baylor player after totaling up her score at -8.
Aside from Garcia, the other Red Raiders who represented Tech were sophomore Cecilie Nielson (tied for 17th with +2), freshman Gala Dumez (tied for 17th at +2), sophomore Anna Dong (tied for 22nd at +3), junior Louisa Brunt (tied for 31st at +9), junior Valentina Gilly (tied for 36th with +11), junior Amy Taylor (tied for 36th at +11) and freshman Pyrene Delample, who finished in last place.
This tournament was the last of the Fall season. The team will not return to play until the beginning of February when the play at the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.
