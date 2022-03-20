Coming off their first tournament victory of the season at the Trinity Forest Invitational, the Red Raiders followed it up with another team title at the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona with a 25-under par performance from Friday to Sunday.
The tournament included five teams in the GolfStat top 25 and five other Big 12 conference schools. The Red Raiders defeated No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 6 San Jose State, No. 10 Florida, No. 12 Arkansas and No. 18 Texas A&M in the championship.
Sophomore Gala Dumez led the Red Raiders with a tie for third-place finish in the tournament with a -8 showing. Senior Amy Taylor, junior Anna Dong and freshman Chiara Horder finished in a tie for 15th with a four-under score for the tournament.
The Red Raiders set up their tournament win with a strong first round, which gave them a six-stroke lead over San Jose State. Tech recorded 25 birdies in the first round which helped the team to a 17-under par score.
The Red Raiders re-broke their program record of lowest team round in the during that first round, which they broke at the ICON Invitational in late February with a score of 22-under on the 272-par course, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Anna Dong broke her career low score with a 65-stroke, seven-under performance in the first round of the tournament, according to Tech Athletics.
Dong recorded seven birdies in the round en route to only the fourth 65-stroke or lower round in program history.
In the second round, the Red Raiders tallied a four-under score and entered the final round of the tournament in third place behind the leader San Jose State and Oklahoma State.
Dumez closed her second round with a four-under score which pushed her to a seven-under score for the tournament placing her in a tie for fourth, two-strokes off the lead.
The Red Raiders used a strong front-nine in the final round of the tournament to regain the team lead in the tournament. Tech was five-under par for the round after nine holes.
Tech was not as strong on the back-nine, and San Jose State cut the lead to a single stroke heading into the final hole, but the Red Raiders held on for their second team championship in as many appearances.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock for their next competition at the Red Raider Match Play tournament that will be held at The Rawls Course on April 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.