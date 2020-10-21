Texas Tech women’s golf will begin a two-day tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the Cowgirl Classic on Thursday.
Led by head coach JoJo Robertson, Tech will bring six golfers to the event: Junior Sofia Garcia, junior Amy Taylor, sophomore Anna Dong, sophomore Cecilie Nielsen, freshman Gala Dumez and freshman Pyrene Delample, according to Tech Athletics.
This is Tech’s first appearance as a team at the annual Cowgirl Classic, according to Tech Athletics. However, there are some connections to the hosting university.
Tech’s coach, Robertson, graduated from Oklahoma State, and is returning to her alma mater to lead Tech. Also, her brother, Greg Robertson, is head coach at Oklahoma State, and they will face each other this weekend, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech recently participated in the Betsy Rawls Invitational. For the Red Raiders, Nielsen finished in a tie for eighth individually, according to Tech Athletics, as a team, Tech finished in seventh place. In the event prior, Garcia led the Red Raiders with a sixth place finish to help Tech to a fifth-place finish as a team.
The Cowgirl Classic will begin for the Red Raiders with an 8:45 a.m. shotgun start for the first of two rounds and then will continue on Friday for the remaining 18 holes.
The Karsten Creek Golf Club will be hosting the event and boasts a par 72, 6,156-yard course, according to Tech Athletics.
The Cowgirl Classic will host a number of Big 12 teams including Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU, according to Tech Athletics. BYU and North Texas will also be in attendance.
