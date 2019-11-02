The Texas Tech women’s golf team is tied for ninth place after the first round of the Battle at the Beach in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico on Friday.
Tech had an early lead with a 2-under early in the first round but fell behind as the day continued, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Senior Sofia Garcia shot a 2-over on Friday and is tied for 18th place going into Saturday’s play, according to the release. Freshman Gala Dumez and sophomore Cecilie Nielsen both shot rounds of 76 on Friday.
Junior Amy Taylor shot a 5-over and is ahead of fellow junior Louisa Brunt who shot a 6-over, according to the release.
The team will start day two of the tournament at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday five shots behind third place, according to the release.
