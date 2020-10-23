The Red Raider women’s golf team capped off their trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the Cowgirl Classic with a second-place overall finish.
Tech was one of seven Big 12 teams to participate in the tournament, the others being Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State, Kansas University, TCU and Iowa State. The other two teams to participate in the event were BYU and North Texas.
At the end of round one, Thursday, as a team, the Red Raiders would shoot a total of 298 and would hold a spot amongst the leaderboard at second place behind Baylor.
Throughout the majority of round two, Tech would jump Baylor for the number one spot by pulling together a significant number of birdies and pars. Ultimately, Tech would fall just short of Baylor and would finish the tournament in second place. Baylor’s total shot-count rounded out to be 891 (+27), one ahead of Tech’s overall score of 892 (+28). This is the first top-three finish for the Red Raiders this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Individually, Tech would have three Red Raiders who would finish in the top-ten of a 55 player field. Sofia Garcia would finish in second place at an overall score of 218 (+2), three strokes behind the individual champion, Elodie Chapelet of Baylor. Anna Dong finished tied for third place with an overall score 221 (+5) and Gala Dumez finished tied for sixth place with an overall score of 222 (+6).
Outside of the top-ten, there were three other Red Raiders who would represent the team individually. Amy Taylor finished at 234 (+18), Cecilie Nielson finished at 242 (+26) and Pyrene Delample rounded out her tournament at 272 (+56).
The Red Raiders will return to play at the Kissing Tree Invitational in San Marcos on Nov. 1-2.
