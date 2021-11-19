The Texas Tech women’s basketball team defeated Lamar 72-68 in overtime at 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 19 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Senior guard Vivian Gray made her season debut against the Cardinals after missing the first two games due to injury. The three-time All-American wrapped up her debut leading her team with 16 points in 29 minutes of gameplay.
This is the Lady Raider’s third win of the season after two back-to-back wins against Southeastern Louisiana and Weber State.
Similar to those two games, the Lady Raiders started off against Lamar with an aggressive first quarter, knocking down shots on offense and locking down the Cardinals on defense.
By the end of the first period, Lamar had a shooting percentage of 13.3 percent while Tech was shooting 53.7 percent.
Freshman guard Rhyle McKinney shot and scored her only three-pointer of the game to start off the second quarter.
Both teams scored 18 points in the second quarter, though Lamar had the better shooting percentage of 53.8%.
At halftime, freshman center Khadija Faye led the Lady Raiders with six points, while junior forward Bryn Gerlich led with three assists and senior forward Taylah Thomas led with four rebounds.
Lamar found its momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders 23-11. 21 of those points were from seven three-pointers in the third quarter alone.
At the end of the third, Lamar held a 47-46 lead over the Lady Raiders. This was the first time this season that Tech wasn’t leading in a game.
Throughout the fourth quarter, Tech continued to trail behind the Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Cardinals shot two free throws with four seconds left after a foul was called on Thomas, only making one and giving them a two-point lead.
When the game nearly seemed over, Gray scored a layup, tying the game and sending the match into overtime.
In overtime, Tech outscored the Cardinals 10-6, earning their third win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.