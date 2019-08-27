Texas Tech women’s basketball released their non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders will start their season off with three home games followed by a two-day tournament in San Diego, CA, according to Tech Athletics. Tech will then finish up its non-conference schedule in Lubbock as the Lady Raiders will play six games before playing an opponent in the Big 12.
Tech’s first game of its three-game homestand will take place on Nov. 14 against Sam Houston State, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Bearkats were 7-7 on the road last year and are 0-5 against Tech in all-time meetups.
The next two games will be against Florida A&M on Nov. 18 and Northwestern State on Nov. 22, according to Tech Athletics. These two teams were a combined 3-24 on the road last year posting a .125 winning percentage on the road.
Tech will then head off to San Diego, CA for its Thanksgiving Tournament that starts on Nov. 29, according to Tech Athletics. The University of San Diego will be hosting the tournament this year as they were 7-9 at home last season and are 1-2 against the Lady Raiders all-time. The Lady Raiders will also play Purdue Fort Wayne and Monmouth during this two-day event.
Returning to Lubbock for their six-game home stretch, the Lady Raiders will face Ole Miss on Dec. 4 in a Big 12/SEC Challenge, according to Tech Athletics. Ole Miss was 1-8 on the road last year and finished in the bottom three of the SEC.
Tech will have 11 days before its next game on Dec. 15th against Houston Baptist (HBU), according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders had success against HBU last year, winning 82-76 in the United Supermarket Arena. Two days after playing the Huskies, Tech will square off against Prairie View A&M for its third meeting in four years as the Lady Raiders are undefeated against the Panthers.
To finish off the week, the Lady Raiders will face off against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Dec. 20, according to Tech Athletics. The Golden Lions were 1-11 on the road last year and won just five games all year. Tech will then play Louisiana Monroe on Dec. 22. The Warhawks lost 86-42 in Lubbock last year.
The final game of the non-conference schedule will be against UTSA who posted a 1-10 record on the road last season, according to Tech Athletics.
All of the times for the Lady Raiders’ non-conference matchups’ have not yet been announced.
