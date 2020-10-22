On Thursday, the Big 12 conference released their annual women’s basketball preseason poll. The poll was voted on by head coaches around the league.
The Lady Raiders received their highest listing in the preseason poll since the 2011-2012 season with a sixth-place ranking, according to Tech Athletics.
Last year, Tech was ranked at the ninth spot prior to the season. The Lady Raiders’ 2019-2020 ranking listed only one team below them in the conference, Kansas.
This year, Baylor topped the list with nine first place votes and 81 total votes, according to the poll. Texas came in second with one first place vote and 73 total votes, then Iowa State, Kansas State and West Virginia trailed, all proceeding the Lady Raiders at No. 6.
Oklahoma trailed Tech in the seventh-place spot, followed by Oklahoma State, TCU and Kansas.
Tech is returning seven players, six of which were active last year, and of the actives returning, all had starting experience. They also added seven new players, including second-leading scorer in the conference, senior guard Vivian Gray.
With a host of new and returning talent, the rise in ranking for Tech is reflective of the revamped roster, all led by first-year head coach Krista Gerlich.
