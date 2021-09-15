The Big 12 released its women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday, Sept 15.
Texas Tech will begin their conference schedule in January of 2022 with the first game at home versus Oklahoma on Jan. 2. The Lady Raiders will follow the home game with a trip to Austin on Jan. 5 to take on the Longhorns.
Tech will return home on Jan. 8 to go head-to-head with Oklahoma State before leaving to take on West Virginia on Jan. 12. They will then host Kansas State on Jan. 15 at home.
The next two games will be on the road for the Lady Raiders, going up against Texas Christian on Jan. 19 and Kansas on Jan. 22. They will go on to host back-to-back home games, the first one being on Jan. 26 against Baylor followed by a match against Iowa State on Jan. 29.
Tech will then face Kansas State for the second time on Feb. 5 in Manhattan, before returning home to host Texas on Feb. 9. Tech will then go on a road trip to play Oklahoma State on Feb. 12 and Oklahoma on Feb. 16.
The Lady Raiders will return to Lubbock to host Kansas on Feb. 19 and West Virginia on Feb. 23, before taking a trip to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State on Feb. 26.
For their last home game of the regular season, Tech will host TCU on March 2. Finally, they will end the season on the road against Baylor on March 5.
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be held in Kansas City starting on March 10 through March 13.
