The Big 12 released its conference schedule for women’s basketball on Wednesday.
Tech released its non-conference part of the schedule in August as the Lady Raiders will start their season on Nov. 14 against Sam Houston State in Lubbock, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Big 12 conference teams will play each other twice this year, making it the eighth consecutive year to do so, for a total of 18 conference games, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Lady Raiders will host Iowa State on Jan. 3 to begin conference play, according to the release. Tech will follow that game with a Jan. 8 matchup against Texas Christian in Fort Worth.
Tech will return to Lubbock on Jan. 11 to play Kansas State, according to the release. Three of the Lady Raiders' next four games will be on the road as Tech is set to play Texas on Jan. 15 and Kansas on Jan. 18, both on the road. Tech will head back to Lubbock to host Oklahoma on Jan. 22 before leaving to play Baylor on Jan. 25 in Waco, Texas.
The Lady Raiders will then play Oklahoma State on Feb. 1 in Lubbock and will then travel to play Kanas State, according to the release. Tech will return to Lubbock to host Texas and Kansas on Feb. 9 and 12.
Tech will then travel to West Virginia on Feb. 15 before hosting Baylor on Feb. 18, according to the release. Tech will then go on a road trip to play Iowa State on Feb. 23 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 26 to end the regular season.
The Philips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be held in Kansas City in 2020, according to the release. The tournament is set to be from March 12 through March 15.
