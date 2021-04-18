The No. 8 Red Raiders took the weekend series win Sunday afternoon after defeating West Virginia 10-1. After taking an early lead, Tech never trailed again.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery received the start for the Red Raiders. Heading into the game, he had a 1-1 record and 4.13 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched, according to TechAthletics.
West Virginia’s Ben Hampton got the nod for the Mountaineers. He, on the other hand, had been 3-0 in 20.2 innings pitched on the season with a 3.10 ERA.
Junior outfielder Easton Murrell wasted no time getting some momentum into the Red Raider dugout, leading off the game with a triple. After he was brought home one batter later on a sac-fly, Tech led 1-0.
Montgomery came out of the gate hot for Tech as well, retiring his first nine batters of the game in order.
The score would remain the same through the first three innings of play.
In the fourth, Tech and West Virginia traded runs to make it 2-1 in favor of the Red Raiders.
In the top of the fifth inning, Tech doubled their run total on one swing when freshman shortstop Cal Conley ripped a two-run blast over the wall in left field.
The Red Raiders then led 4-1 entering the sixth inning.
Following, the Red Raider offense came alive. The six-run innings included a two-run double from freshman second baseman Jace Jung and a second two-run blast from Conley.
They led 10-1 after six.
In the seventh inning, Montgomery was pulled from the game after 6.2 innings of work. He had a standout performance, striking out 12 batters and giving up only one run on the road.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton relieved Montgomery in the inning.
Hampton and freshman RHP Levi Wells shut down the Mountaineer offense in the eighth and ninth innings to end the game 10-1.
Sophomore outfielder Dru Baker had three hits for Tech in the contest.
Tech improves to 26-8 overall with the win, and 7-5 in the conference. The Mountaineers, however, will fall to 14-16 overall with the loss and 5-7 in the conference.
