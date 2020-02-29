The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team defeated No. 9 Florida State in Tallahassee for the Red Raiders’ first ranked win of the season on Saturday.
With the win, the Red Raiders now post a 10-1 overall record this season, going 2-0 in Tallahassee thus far. The win also marked Tech’s first true win on the road as the Red Raiders defeated the Seminoles at Dick Howser Stadium.
Opening the game, junior center fielder Dylan Neuse doubled to right field. Senior second baseman Brian Klein then grounded out to second base, but the hit moved Neuse to third base with two outs. Sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell then sent a hit down the left-field line for a double, scoring Neuse to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
After pitching a three up, three down first inning, junior RHP Bryce Bonnin struggled in the second inning. The Seminoles loaded the bases early in the second inning due to a double hit by Reese Albert and back-to-back walks by Bonnin. Albert then made his way home on a wild pitch thrown by Bonnin, tying the game 1-1. Bonnin then walked a third consecutive batter to load the bases again, but a strikeout and groundout prevented any more runs.
Bonnin’s struggles against the Seminoles continued as Florida State added three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. After retiring two consecutive batters, Bonnin gave up back-to-back singles to Cooper Swanson and Tyler Martin. Matheu Nelson then sent them both home with a double to left field, to take a 3-1 lead. Nelson moved to third on a bunt, and a throwing error to third by Bonnin sent him home, growing Florida State’s lead 4-1 going into the fifth inning.
The Red Raiders answered back in the fifth inning, tying the game 4-4. Freshman left fielder Dillon Carter reached first on a throwing error to open the inning. Back-to-back walks put Neuse and Klein on base with two outs. After facing a full count, Stilwell fired one to right field for a bases-clearing double, tying the game 4-4 going into the bottom of the inning.
Sophomore LHP Eli Riechmann took the mound for the Red Raiders to start the bottom of the fifth inning, relieving Bonnin. Despite giving up seven hits, three walks and three earned runs, Bonnin struck out seven batters, leaving six Seminoles on base.
After his one inning at the mound, Riechmann was relieved by sophomore RHP Micah Dallas in the sixth inning. Swanson opened the sixth inning with a bunt to get on first, stole second and was then sent home by Martin with a double down the right-field line. The run gave the Seminoles a 5-4 lead.
Dallas’ pitching prevented the Seminoles from adding a run in his first three innings pitched. As the Red Raiders needed a run in the top of the ninth inning to prevent the loss, sophomore right fielder Dru Baker sent one over the right-field wall to tie the game 5-5.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Dallas gave up a single to Robby Martin and he advanced to second off a groundout to first base. With two outs, senior RHP John McMillon took the mound for the Red Raiders, looking to send the game to extra innings.
Freshman designated hitter Nate Rombach singled to left field for his first hit of the day in the 10th inning. He then moved to second base on a sac bunt by freshman third baseman Jace Jung, but he was left stranded after back-to-back Red Raiders were struck out.
Going into the bottom of the 10th inning Neuse moved to third base, Jung slid over to shortstop, Carter took center field and junior Kurt Wilson entered the game in left field. Despite the fielding changes, the ball was not put to play as McMillon struck out the side to send the game into the 11th inning.
Carter drew a leadoff walk after facing a full count to open the 11th inning. Neuse then singled down the left-field line and a throwing error by Florida State’s third baseman moved him to third base, sending Carter home. The run gave the Red Raiders 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the inning.
Looking to close the game, McMillon remained at the mound in the bottom of the inning. McMillon struck the first batter of the inning out, then put two on base after giving up a single and hitting a Seminole with a pitch. With two outs, McMillon struck a batter out, but a passed ball put the runner on first to load the bases for Florida State. A flyout in center field closed the game and secure the Red Raiders’ 6-5 win.
McMillon finished the game with seven strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. In his time at the mound, McMillon gave up just one hit and a walk, giving him credit for the win.
The Red Raiders and Seminoles are set to play a second game against each other at noon on Sunday as Tech will look for a weekend sweep in Tallahassee.
