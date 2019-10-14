The Texas Tech men’s golf team won its third tournament of the season at Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Houston on Sunday.
Tech started the tournament on Friday as the Red Raiders took on Texas Christian and Iowa State, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Opening the tournament, the Red Raiders defeated its first Big 12 foe as they finished with a 5-1 win over TCU.
Against the Horned Frogs, senior Sandy Scott highlighted the Red Raiders with a three-and-two win and junior Andy Lopez earned a three-and-one win, according to the release. Scott and Lopez were followed by freshman Ludvig Aberg and redshirt junior Kyle Hogan who each recorded a two-and-one win. The final Red Raider to record a win against TCU was sophomore Markus Braadlie, who secured a one-up win.
Following the team win against TCU, the Red Raiders continued the tournament as they took on Iowa State. On Friday, Hogan, Braadlie and Lopez each recorded wins in their matches against the Cyclones, according to the release. Hogan secured a four-and-two win, Lopez earned a three-and-two win and Braadlie finished two-up against the Cyclones. Aside from the winners, Scott, Aberg and junior Jamie Stewart each tied with their opponents.
Breaking the tie against his opponent, Steward won his match with a one-up win, according to golfstat.com. Aberg finished his match in a tie and Scott came up short, as his Iowa State competitor recorded a one-up win later in the day.
After the first day of Big 12 Match Play, Texas led Pool A with six points as Tech trailed with three points, according to the release. In Pool B, Kansas also led with six points as both Baylor and Kansas State followed with three points.
Continuing the tournament on Saturday, the Red Raiders were set to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Following his match loss against Iowa State, Scott highlighted the Red Raiders with a five-and-four win over his Mountaineer competitor, according to the release. Lopez also recorded a big win as he won his match four-and-three. Two more Red Raiders recorded wins against West Virginia as Stewart also recorded a three-and-two win and Hogan earned a one-up win. Aberg finished his match in a tie.
With the 4-1-1 win over West Virginia, Tech and Texas were tied for first in Pool A as both teams won three matches for nine total points each, according to the release. Throughout the first two days of the tournament, both Hogan and Lopez posted a flawless 3-0 record.
On the third day of Big 12 Match Play, Tech played Texas for a spot in the championship as the two teams were tied, according to golfstat.com. Lopez continued to remain undefeated at the tournament as he recorded a five-and-four win over his opponent. Stewart and freshman Garrett Martin each recorded wins for Tech as Stewart earned a two-and-one win and Martin won his match one-up. With three wins, Aberg and Hogan both came up short against their opponents and Scott tied his match, resulting in a 3-2-1 win for the Red Raiders.
With the win, Tech was the sole leader in Pool A, according to golfstat.com. With the Red Raiders leading in their pool, Tech was set to play the winner of Pool B, Kansas, for the Big 12 Match Play Championship.
In the championship, just one Red Raider lost a match as both Lopez and Aberg both recorded three-and-two wins, according to golfstat.com. Scott followed with a two-and-one win as Stewart secured a one-up win against his opponent. Martin finished his match with a tie, resulting in a Tech 4-1-1 win for the title.
As the Red Raiders finished 5-0 at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, Tech won its third tournament of the season, according to Tech Athletics. This season, the only other tournaments the Red Raiders have competed in are The Carmel Cup and Inverness Intercollegiate. Tech won both.
With the Big 12 Match Play win, the Red Raiders tied the 2007-08 program record as the team recorded three wins in its season, according to the release. The win also marked head coach Greg Sands’ 24th win at Tech as well as securing Tech’s first conference championship. The official Big 12 championship will be played from April 27-29 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Following the third-straight win of the season, the Red Raiders will participate in the Tavistock Collegiate from Oct. 20-22 in Orlando, Florida.
