The Red Raiders won in dominant fashion over Grambling 81-40. Tech's defense came to life, forcing 30 turnovers on the afternoon.
On Sunday afternoon, the 17th ranked Texas Tech men’s basketball team defeated the Grambling State Tigers 81-40 at United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech got off to a bit of a slow start offensively in this game, shooting 1-7 from the field over the first four minutes. The drought continued as Tech made just one of their last 12 field goals nearing the 13-minute mark.
The Red Raiders finally were able to get their offense going a bit as they entered the under 12-minutes media timeout with a 14-6 lead. Eight of those 14 points came from junior guard Kyler Edwards.
Even as Tech’s offense got off to a relatively slow start, they relied on their defense to build a firm lead. At the under-eight minutes media timeout, Grambling had made just three of 10 field goals and had committed 10 turnovers.
As the game got closer to halftime, Tech’s offense struggled to control the ball and turned it over four times in less than five minutes. Grambling ran a bit of zone defense which slowed down Tech’s offensive production dramatically.
This allowed Grambling to go on a 6-0 run which cut the score to 19-14 with less than four minutes until halftime.
Tech’s offense continued to attack the Grambling zone, getting buckets when they could. They entered halftime with a 33-19 lead, thanks to 11 points from Edwards.
“I just played my game and tried to be aggressive,” Edwards said in a media availability after the game. “I just wanted to make plays for other guys.
“I just tried to do anything to pump us up a bit.”
Playing a cleaner second half would be key for Tech to getting a victory, as they entered the half with 10 turnovers and shooting just 38 percent from the field.
Tech ran their offense from the free-throw line coming out of halftime, which exposes the weakness of a 2-3 zone. This allowed Tech to go on a 7-0 run early into the second half.
“We had some really efficient possessions against the zone in the second half,” head coach Chris Beard said after the game. “That’s a great place to start our journey this season playing against zones.”
Edwards also grabbed his tenth rebound early into the second half, allowing him to record his first career double-double.
Tech continued to enter hot steaks on offense, going on an 16-0 run starting around the 14-minute mark.
Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, sophomore guard Terrence Shannon appeared to have suffered a left leg injury during the run.
Tech’s offense managed to stay hot as reserve players checked into the game. At the under-eight minutes media timeout, Tech was outscoring Grambling 34-13 in the second half.
The Red Raider offense continued to fire on all cylinders and proved to be too much for Grambling to handle, as Tech went on to win 81-40.
Tech would go on to finish the game with more points the second half (48) than Grambling had the entire game (40).
The Red Raider offense became even more potent as they dominated on the glass, securing 15 offensive rebounds that turned into 36 second chance points.
Nimari Burnett also had a great game, finishing the game with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and six steals. He is the first Red Raider to have six steals in a game since Jarrett Culver had six against Rice on December 16, 2017.
After finishing the game against Troy with five turnovers, Burnett mentioned in an increased confidence today that allowed him not to commit a turnover.
“I feel like I’ve progressed well,” Burnett said after the game. “Just being confident with it (the ball), being secure with it, and making the right reads,” Burnett said on how he was able to protect the ball in the game.
