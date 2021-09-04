The Texas Tech volleyball team continued the Red Raider Classic tournament with a second win in straight sets against Rhode Island on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech was helped to the win with eight kills from junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan and fifth year outside hitter Samantha Sanders.
First Set:
Tech got out to a quick start in the first set, winning a rally with the help of a dig from graduate senior KJ Adams in the early stages of the set.
Tech was able to rattle off a 7-0 run in the early stages of the first set extending their lead to 14-5.
Tech would go on another extensive run in the set. With the help of freshman middle back Madison Gilliland and senior setter Alex Kirby’s block, Tech had a 6-2 run to further their lead to 21-11.
Tech would not look back, as they closed the first set by a score of 25-13.
Second Set:
Tech jumped out to a quick lead with the help of a service ace from freshman libero Maddie Correa.
The Red Raiders would have the help of blocks from Gilliland, Dugan and senior middle back Brooke Kanas to extend the lead to 11-7.
Dugan would continue to make an impact on the set, turning in her sixth kill of the match. This put the score at 13-8 for Tech.
The Red Raiders would continue to apply pressure, as they ripped off a 5-2 run before a Rhode Island timeout, extending the lead to 19-14.
The Red Raiders would eventually take the second set by the score of 25-16 with the help of a block from Kanas.
Third Set:
Tech jumped out to a five-point run to begin the third set which caused Rhode Island to take a timeout.
With the help of a kill from Sanders, they were able to push the lead to 11-4.
Rhode Island was able to get back into the set with the help of a 6-0 run, however Tech maintained the lead 14-13.
Tech would not look back after shifting the momentum with the help of a block and kill from sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Morgan, taking the third set by a score of 25-16.
This was the Red Raiders' second win at home and will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening taking on No. 6 Ohio State in the finale of the Red Raider Classic at the United Supermarkets Arena. The game can be found on ESPN+ for subscribers.
