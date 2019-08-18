The Texas Tech volleyball team defeated the New Mexico State Aggies, 4-1, in the Red Raiders’ first preseason contest of the season on Sunday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech started out strong as the Red Raiders took the first set 25-16, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders then won the second set of the preseason game, 25-14, putting the team one set away from their first win of the season.
Playing for the win in the third set, the Red Raiders came up short as the Aggies won their first set of the game, 25-15, according to Tech Athletics.
The Aggies fought to stay in the game but the Red Raiders won the fourth set, 25-20, to secure their first win of the season, according to Tech Athletics. Although Tech officially defeated the Aggies after winning three sets, the Red Raiders and Aggies decided to finish with a fifth set.
In the fifth set, a hard-fought battle resulted in a Red Raider 25-23 win, according to the Tech Athletics. With all five sets played, the Red Raiders finished the exhibition game with a 4-1 win.
The Red Raiders will stay in Lubbock for their second and final preseason game of the season before starting the regular season. The preseason game will be a Red and Black Scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Saturday as the regular season will start at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 against Virginia Commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.