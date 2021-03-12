Texas Tech volleyball won their second match in-a-row against Tarleton on Thursday three sets to one.
The Red Raiders were victorious in efficient manner, too, hitting a season best .364, according to Tech Athletics, with 63 kills and 61 assists.
It was a standout match for many Red Raiders, including freshman Maddie O'Brien, who had a career-high 13 kills, according to Tech Athletics, and only one error. She also finished the game with four blocks, the most on the team.
Overall, though, senior Samantha Sanders led in kills with 15 to go along with 12 digs.
But it was not an easy ride for Tech, who trailed by six early in the first set, but turned it around and went on a six-point run to fight back into contention.
After being squared up at 20, the Red Raiders went on yet another run to take the first set.
Junior setter Alex Kirby was a swiss army knife on Thursday for Tech, tallying eight kills, six digs, one block, one ace and 52 assists, a season high, according to Tech Athletics.
But her efforts were not enough in the second set, with a back-and-forth battle eventually going in favor of Tarleton State, who won the set 25-22 after a service error.
The Red Raiders rebounded nicely, jumping out to a four-point lead halfway through the third frame. They continued, and won 25-20 in the set behind a five-of-six run to finish it off.
Tech needed one more set, but Tarleton did not make it easy in the slightest.
An early, 7-3 deficit forced a Tech timeout in order to regroup, and they did just that.
After falling behind, the Red Raiders went on a momentous 10-1 run to turn the tide in the fourth set. Five kills and three service aces headlined the fourth frame, with Tech winning 25-16 to secure the overall match victory.
Tech volleyball will now turn its focus to three matches in the next week, one against North Texas on March 17 and a pair against SMU March 19 and March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.