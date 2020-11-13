Texas Tech Volleyball secured a win over Oklahoma in the final home game of the season. On Friday, Tech hosted Oklahoma for the conclusion of the two-match series in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech opened Friday’s match with freshman Mackenzie Morgan, sophomore Caitlin Dugan, juniors Alex Kirby and Karrington Jones and seniors Allison Bloss, Samantha Sanders and Emerson Solano.
Kicking off the match with a 5-1 lead, Tech swept the first set winning 25-12. Tech was strong on their defense containing Oklahoma’s hits. Junior setter, Kirby, found an effective strategy of tipping and racking up a few points for Tech. The Red Raiders ended the set averaging .321 hitting percentage, compared to the Sooners’ .0321 hitting percentage, and tallying three aces.
The beginning of the second set was a steady back and forth until Tech was able to grab a six-point lead, 12-6. Oklahoma made a comeback catching back up with Tech and only fell behind by three points. A beautiful play made from main setter Kirby and hitter Jones brought Tech to game point and eventually winning the set, 25-20.
Things took a turn in the third set with both teams battling to take the lead. In the beginning, Tech carried a two-point lead, however, it seemed as if the starting players began to run out of steam. It was then Oklahoma was able to find their way back to tie the set at 13.
After a few substitutes added new faces on the court for Tech, they eventually found their groove again and won the final set 25-23 and overall match 3-0.
Tech finished out the match averaging .262 hitting percentage, 38 kills and seven aces.
Three major Red Raiders appeared to step it up in today’s match. Solano played an outstanding game as she tallied two aces, 15 digs and 3 assists. In addition, Solano is ranked fifth in school history marking 1,285 digs this season. Sanders also played well collecting 11 kills, one ace and four digs.
Head setter, Kirby had an impressive run as she picked up 30 assists and two aces. Kirby also appeared to lead the team today as she had most control over the court.
Tech will end their season on the road with the last game being against Kansas Nov 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. Both matches will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.