After Texas Tech volleyball’s win on Friday against Texas State in four sets, Tech will continue the Red Raider classic with two games on Saturday.
In the afternoon, Tech will be taking on the University of Rhode Island at 1 p.m. and Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.
“Tough day tomorrow, two matches with a quick turnaround,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “Rhode Island can do some damage, we’ve got to be prepared for them and Ohio State is everything that we thought they would be.”
Rhode Island and Ohio State played on Friday afternoon and Ohio State came out on top instraight sets.
Rhode Island and Tech will play for the first time since 2001, Tech is 2-0 against the Rams all-time, according to Rhode Island Sports.
Entering the tournament, Rhode Island junior Claire Wagner is the team leader in kills with 46 and is second in digs with 42 this season, according to Rhode Island Sports.
In the latest ACVA Coaches Poll, Ohio State jumped five spots from 11 to six, according to Ohio State Sports.
Ohio State will be the first team ranked in the top 25 that Tech plays this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders last met up with the Buckeyes in August of 2019 was the programs fifth ever meeting, according to Tech Athletics.Tech was able to defeat the Buckeyes in a five-set victory in Columbus, Ohio.
Senior, Alex Kirby turned in a team leading 50 assists and 16 digs performance in the 2019 contest. Kirby is also the current team leader in assists with 106 and service aces with four, according to Tech Athletics.
Tickets will be sold online as an all-day pass for all four of Saturday’s games, and Tech’s games can be watched on ESPN+ for subscribers.
Below is Saturday’s schedule at United Supermarkets Arena:
No. 6 Ohio State v. Texas State at 10:30 a.m.
Texas Tech v. Rhode Island at 1 p.m.
Rhode Island v. Texas State at 5 p.m.
Texas Tech v No. 6 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.
