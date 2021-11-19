The Texas Tech volleyball team opened a late-week series with a four-set victory against West Virginia in Morgantown on Thursday, Nov. 18.
The Red Raiders are now tied with the Mountaineers in the Big 12 standings, according to Tech Athletics.
West Virginia got out to an early 6-2 lead with the help of multiple kills from fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell.
The Red Raiders were able to tie the set at nine with the help of a 4-0 scoring run that included kills from junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer.
The Mountaineers took a 15-12 lead into the media timeout, but the Red Raiders eventually took the lead at the 20-point mark, leading 20-19.
The Red Raiders eventually took the set by a score of 25-22 and finished the set on an 11-4 scoring run.
In the second set, the Mountaineers were first to the ten-point mark with a 4-0 scoring run and Tech took a timeout.
West Virginia continued to push and created a 17-10 lead before another Tech timeout.
The Red Raiders rallied near the end of the set, but eventually dropped the second set by a score of 25-18.
Tech jumped out to a 7-3 lead early in the third set with the help of multiple kills from senior middle blocker Karrington Jones.
Tech extended its lead to 20-8 with the help of an 11-1 scoring run, but the Mountaineers quickly countered with a 9-2 scoring run of their own.
The Red Raiders took the set by a score of 25-20.
In the fourth set, the Mountaineers jumped out to a 7-1 lead.
The Red Raiders rallied shortly after and tied the score at 11 with the help of four kills from junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper.
West Virginia held a slight edge before Tech took an 18-17 lead with a service ace from senior setter Alex Kirby.
The Red Raiders eventually took the set and match by a score of 26-24.
The teams will be in action 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 in Morgantown. The match will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
