The Texas Tech volleyball team opened their weekend with two straight set wins in the Green Wave Invitational on Friday.
Tech defeated University of Alabama-Birmingham in the early afternoon and later defeated Tulane in the afternoon.
The Red Raiders were able to get out to an early lead during set one in the match against UAB as junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan was able to tally two kills to make the Tech lead 10-7.
Tech was able to gain separation after UAB tied the score at 10 with the help of a 3-0 scoring run.
The Red Raiders would eventually take the set by a score of 25-17. Junior outside hitters Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper both tallied four kills in the set.
In the second set, Tech once again got out to an early 15-8 lead with the help of four kills from senior middle back Karrington Jones.
The Blazers would eventually tie the score at 24, but the Red Raiders would take the set by a score of 26-24 after a pair of UAB attack errors.
In the third set, UAB was able to get out to an early 9-5 lead.
Tech was able to tie the set at 10 with the help of a kill from senior middle back Brooke Kanas.
The Red Raiders would eventually take the set by a score of 25-18 which sealed the match in straight sets.
Jones would tally 11 kills and had a hitting percentage of .786 on the match, which both led the team.
In the second game of the day, Tech took on Tulane.
The Red Raiders were able to get out to an early 8-5 lead after a 3-0 scoring run.
Senior setter Alex Kirby tallied back-to-back service aces before a Tulane timeout to make the score 12-9. The Red Raiders had tallied four service aces to this point of the match, eventually tallying 11 as a team.
The Red Raiders would eventually take the set by a score of 25-20.
In the second set, Tech would jump out to a 10-4 lead with the help of multiple kills from Kanas.
The Red Raiders continued to create separation and took the second set by a score of 25-11.
Sauer would help close out the set with her fourth service ace of the match.
In the third set, the Red Raiders were able to jump out to an early 10-8 lead.
The Red Raiders continued to outscore Tulane and eventually took the set by the score of 25-17.
The win marked Tech’s third straight sweep, as they did not drop a set against San Jose State on Sept. 11, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will conclude the Green Wave Invitational at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 with a matchup against Sam Houston.
