The Texas Tech volleyball team will continue their time on the road with a game against Abilene Christian University at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Abilene Christian volleyball team is 2-0 this season. They earned closely contested wins against UT Arlington and the University of Incarnate Word over the weekend in the Abilene Christian University Invitational, according to ACU Sports.
Tech is coming off a 2-1 season on opening weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee, beating East Tennessee State on Friday, Aug. 27 and pulling off a comeback against North Carolina State on Saturday. Tech fell to the host, the University of Tennessee, in straight sets on Friday.
Over the weekend, Tech junior from Rowlett, Reagan Cooper, helped lead the Red Raiders to a comeback victory with a team high of 13 kills during the latter sets in Saturday’s victory over NC State, according to Tech Athletics.
Cooper and her teammates will look to build on their momentum on Tuesday against Abilene Christian before returning to Lubbock for their home opener in the Red Raider Classic against Texas State at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 3rd.
Subscribers will be able to watch Tuesday’s game in Abilene on ESPN+.
