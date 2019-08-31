After beating Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) and Ohio State on Friday, the Texas Tech volleyball team continued their winning streak, defeating Lehigh 3-1 in its final game of the Sports Import Classic on Saturday.
In the first set, the Red Raiders hit the ball well, finishing the set with a .414 hitting percentage, according to statsbroadcast.com. Their strong hitting coupled with sophomore Alex Kirby’s double-digit assist total gave the Red Raiders a 25-17 win in the first set.
In the second set, both teams fought hard as Lehigh and Tech made runs but did not give up much ground. The difference for the Raiders was how well they served the ball.
Tech recorded 5 aces in the second set as freshman Lindsey Dodson recorded two of those five and carved out a nice role as the libero, statsbroadcast.com. The Red Raiders won the second set 25-23, giving Tech a 2-0 lead.
The third set finished with the same score, 25-23, but was in favor of the Mountain Hawks, according to statbroacast.com. Lehigh got hot and recorded 16 kills and finished with a .345 hitting percentage in that set, statsbroadcast.com.
Tech was ready to sweep through the tournament and came out firing in the fourth set. The Red Raiders won 25-17 and defended strong as the Mountain Hawks were held to .082 hitting percentage in the fourth set which helped the Tech overtake them.
Sophomore Brooke Kanas led the way offensively recording 19 kills, statsbroadcast.com. Kirby finished with 31 assists while senior Emily Hill got it done on both sides with 17 kills, 17 digs, and four aces for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders will resume play on Sept. 6 as they will travel to Evanston, IL for the Northwestern University Under Armor Tournament.
