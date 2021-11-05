The Texas Tech volleyball team won in three straight sets in its series opener with Texas Christian at 6 p.m. Friday Nov. 5 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Senior setter Alex Kirby was honored by head coach Tony Graystone pre-game for reaching 2,000 career assists, which she achieved Oct. 1 in Tech’s comeback victory against No. 9 Baylor, according to Tech Athletics.
Graystone spoke about the ceremony and was happy to put Kirby in the spotlight.
“Those kind of milestones are always fun. Anyone who knows Alex knows that she’s a grinder and a hard worker and has been putting so much into this,” Graystone said. “I just like it when she gets something like that and we can just throw a spotlight on her.”
The Red Raiders tallied eight service aces as a team, tied for second most this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Graystone said he believed tonight was some of the best serving the team has had all season.
“We spend an unbelievable amount of time on serving in practice,” Graystone said. “Serve and pass was about as good as it has been all year and I really liked how we stayed consistent with our serve from start to finish.”
Set One:
The Horned Frogs jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the first set with the help of a 3-0 scoring run.
The Red Raiders rallied shortly after and were able to tie the score at seven.
The teams were closely contested up to the media timeout where TCU had a 15-14 lead.
Out of the timeout, Tech used an 8-1 scoring run to take a 23-17 lead before a TCU timeout.
The Red Raiders closed the set by a score of 25-18 and tallied three service aces throughout the set.
Set Two:
The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 7-4 lead, but the Red Raiders knotted the score at 10 with the help of multiple kills by junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer.
The set was very closely contested as Tech led 15-14 at the media timeout.
The Red Raiders took a 20-18 lead with the help of multiple kills from senior middle blocker Brooke Kanas.
Tech took the set by a score of 25-23 and the set was closed with a service ace from senior middle blocker Karrington Jones.
Set Three:
The third set was another closely contested set as the Red Raiders led 15-14 at the media timeout.
The Red Raiders reached the 20-point mark with the help of service aces from Sauer and freshman libero Maddie Correa.
Tech closed the set by a score of 25-22 and defeated a Big 12 opponent at home for the first time since Nov. 13, 2020, when they defeated Oklahoma, according to Big 12 Sports.
The teams will wrap up the series 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the United Supermarkets Arena and the match will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
