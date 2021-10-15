The Texas Tech volleyball program finished its series against Oklahoma with a win in straight sets. Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer tallied 17 kills, 11 digs, a block and a service ace in the match.
The Red Raiders moved to 13-8 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 conference play after the win, according to Tech Athletics. The win was the eighth win in straight sets for Tech on the season.
Set One:
The first set was closely contested throughout the early stages as Tech took a 15-14 lead into the media timeout.
The Red Raiders created separation after the timeout, as a 4-0 scoring run helped them to a 19-15 lead before a timeout from Oklahoma.
Tech continued to build its lead and eventually closed the set on a 6-0 scoring run, winning the set by a score of 25-16.
Sauer tallied five kills in the set, according to Oklahoma Sports.
Set Two:
The Red Raiders got out to an early 4-1 lead in the second set, but an early 4-0 scoring run from the Sooners helped Oklahoma to a 5-4 lead.
Tech built a 13-8 lead with two lengthy scoring runs of its own and took its lead into a media timeout.
The Red Raiders took an 18-11 lead before an Oklahoma timeout with the help of back-to-back kills from junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan.
Tech took the set by a score of 25-17 and the final point was won by a service ace from Sauer. The Red Raiders closed the set on a 4-0 scoring run.
Sauer tallied four kills in the set and Dugan tallied five kills in the set.
Set Three:
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the third set before an Oklahoma timeout. Junior libero Alex Torres tallied a service ace in the early stages of the set.
Torres tallied another ace, and the Red Raiders carried their scoring run through the timeout. The run ended at 8-0, however.
Tech reached the 15-point mark with the help of a block from Dugan.
The Red Raiders took the set by the score of 25-16. Sauer tallied a service ace and eight kills in the set.
Tech will have a week off and will play Kansas State in a mid-week series 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28.
