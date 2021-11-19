The Texas Tech volleyball team closed its series with West Virginia with a five-set victory on Friday, Nov. 19 in Morgantown. The Red Raiders made the trip to Morgantown and got a series sweep.
With the victory, the Red Raiders moved into fourth place in the Big 12 standings, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite the Mountaineers tallying nine service aces in the match compared to Tech’s two, the Red Raiders prevailed.
The Red Raiders got out to an early 7-2 lead in the first set with the help of multiple kills from junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper.
West Virginia took a timeout and afterward, the team rallied. The Mountaineers tied the score at 15 at the media timeout.
West Virginia gained the lead with the help of four service aces throughout the set and created enough separation to take the set by a score of 25-22.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 10-7 lead in the second set and carried that momentum to a 15-12 lead at the media timeout.
West Virginia came out of the media timeout with a rally as they took a 21-19 lead before a Tech timeout. The Mountaineers took the lead with the help of a 5-1 scoring run.
The Red Raiders tied the set at 21 and 23 before tying the match at a set each, winning the second set by a score of 25-23. Tech closed the set with a 6-2 scoring run.
The third set was closely contested in the early stages as the teams were knotted at the 10-point mark.
The Red Raiders were able to create some separation as the set progressed with the help of a block from senior middle blocker Brooke Kanas.
Tech eventually took the third set by a score of 25-20.
The fourth set was closely contested as the teams were knotted up at the 13-point mark, but the Red Raiders took a 15-13 lead into the media timeout.
Tech jumped out to a 20-18 lead before a timeout from West Virginia.
West Virginia fell to 23-21 after the timeout but rallied for a 4-0 scoring run to take the set by a score of 25-23. The Red Raiders played a fifth set for the eighth time this season, according to Tech Athletics.
In the fifth set, West Virginia jumped out to an early 5-3 lead.
The Red Raiders knotted up the score at seven and took the lead with the help of a service ace from freshman libero Maddie Correa.
Tech used that momentum to take the set and match by a score of 15-11.
The Red Raiders will return home on a four-game winning streak to face No. 2 Texas 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.