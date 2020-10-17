The Texas Tech volleyball team lost 3-0 to No. 2 Baylor at home in the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday.
Both teams battled with each other from the start of the match. Tech, however, went down early in the first set. They did come back, and the match was within one-point until the final stretch of the set. Senior Samantha Sanders led the team with six kills and a .105 hitting percentage on the set, and junior Brooke Kanas and freshman Maddie O’Brien both averaged four kills during the set.
The Red Raiders had set-point after a Kanas kill, but three-straight points from Baylor led to the Bears taking the set 27-25.
In the second set, Tech took an early deficit as they struggled with Baylor’s outside hitters with the match progressing. Senior Allison Bloss made her third kill of the night averaging a .250 hitting percentage on the set, and senior libero Emerson Solano had two service aces and 13 digs. Tech started to pick up the pace mid-way through the second set and battled back from four points down to make it even at 20 apiece. The Bears responded with another four-point run to bring up set-point, and Tech could not come back, resulting in a 25-21 dropped set in the second.
“I think the difference tonight was we were late to set and their blocks got better as the match went along. Baylor was clean on their blocks and transitions” head coach Tony Graystone said.
In the third set and final set, Tech found themselves down early, 12-9. However, the Red Raiders were able to hold, and respond to Baylor’s momentum to tie the match at 18.
A standout performance from Baylor’s outside hitter Yossiana Pressley gave Baylor a lift in the set. Tech’s defense shifted the focus on Pressley to try and neutralize her attack. However, at the end, an attack error made by sophomore Cadi Boyer allowed for Baylor to take the win 25-19.
Pressley carried a .392 hitting percentage with a total of 23 kills and 51 attack attempts.
Despite the loss, Graystone was proud of his team’s ability to compete.
“I’m happy with how we're playing right now," Graystone said. "We were way shorthanded this weekend and this was a brand-new lineup for us. I’m really proud of how we handled all that and competed this weekend."
Tech will hit the road toward Austin for next week’s game against Texas. Both matches of the two-match series will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23. Viewing will be available on ESPN+.
