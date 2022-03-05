The Texas Tech volleyball team opened its spring slate with three exhibition matches at the United Supermarkets Arena against West Texas A&M, Angelo State and Lubbock Christian Saturday.
The Red Raiders won all three sets against the Buffs, Rams and Chaps.
Against West Texas A&M, the Red Raiders took the first set 25-18. During the set senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer recorded a block on a lengthy point to make the score 20-13.
In the second set, Tech was victorious 25-18 once again as Sauer recorded a few kills throughout the set. Outside hitters senior Reagan Cooper and junior Maddie O’Brien went up and recorded a block together early in the set.
The Lady Raiders took the third set that was cut short due to time restraints by a score of 10-6.
Tech took on Angelo State in the second game and in the first set the Red Raiders won 25-12.
In the second set, the Red Raiders were victorious 25-14 with the help of a scoring run with senior libero Alex Torres serving.
The Red Raiders won the shortened third set 18-14 with the help of a diving dig from junior setter Reese Rhodes.
Against the Chaps, the Red Raiders took the first set 25-15 with a scoring run with sophomore libero Maddie Correa on the serve line.
In the second set, the Red Raiders struggled to get momentum going but were still able to get out to an eight-point lead late in the set and eventually took the set 25-16.
The third set was completed and the Red Raiders closed the set and match 25-14, finishing the day without dropping a set.
