Texas Tech volleyball started its regular season in Columbus, OH., defeating Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), 3-0, and Ohio State, 3-2, at the Sports Imports Classic on Friday.
The Raiders started the Classic with a game against VCU at 8:30 a.m. The early game did not affect Tech as the Red Raiders swept the Rams 3-0.
In the first set, the Red Raiders won 25-17 behind sophomore Alex Kirby’s 12 assists, statsbroadcast.com. The second set was more of the same for the Red Raiders, winning 25-20, and Kirby, again, had double-digit assists with 13. Tech finished off the Rams with a 25-19 win in the third set to record Tech’s first win of the season.
Senior Emily Hill led the way offensively with 20 kills as her teammates, senior Chandler Atwood and sophomore Brooke Kanas, recorded five and six kills respectively statsbroadcast.com.
Sophomore Karrington Jones’ defense helped the Red Raiders sweep VCU as she finished with seven blocks against the Rams, statsbroadcast.com.
Following Tech’s win against VCU, the Red Raiders resumed play at 7:00 p.m. against host team Ohio State. The Buckeyes proved to be a tougher opponent, taking the Red Raiders to five sets.
The Buckeyes won the first set, 25-21, but the Red Raiders regrouped to tie the match at 1-1 with a 25-22 win in the second set. Kirby and Hill led the way offensively for the Red Raiders.
Tech took the lead with a 25-20 win in the third set but did not hold that lead long as the Buckeyes clawed their way back to win the fourth set 25-23 to push the game to a fifth set.
Kirby showed off her versatility against Ohio State as she filled out the stat sheet, recording eight kills, 50 assists, and 16 digs, according to statsbroadcast.com. Kirby’s all-around performance guided the Tech to a 15-12 win in the fifth set to secure the Red Raiders second win of the season.
Junior Emerson Solano played had a standout performance on the defensive end, recording 25 digs in the two matches. Kirby finished the day with 89 assists as Hill racked up 49 kills against VCU and Ohio State, according to statsbroadcast.com.
The Raiders will resume play tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Lehigh in their final game of the Sports Imports Classic.
