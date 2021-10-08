The Texas Tech volleyball program wrapped up their late-week series against Iowa State with a win in four sets.
The Red Raiders moved to 12-7 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 conference play with the victory, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior outside hitter, Kenna Sauer tallied 20 kills for the second straight game in the match, according to Tech Athletics.
“I feel good, I’m excited that I am performing at this level. I give a lot to my teammates and my setters; this team has a lot of energy," Sauer said. "I really like it and it is really fun to play, I want to win for everybody.”
Set One:
The Red Raiders opened the first set on a 4-0 scoring run and a block from senior middle blocker Brooke Kanas and Sauer forced Iowa State to use a timeout.
Tech created more separation on the scoreboard with the help of a service ace from freshman middle blocker Maddison Gilliland.
The Red Raiders got out to a 14-6 lead which was their largest of the weekend, according to Tech Athletics.
The Cyclones tightened the score with multiple scoring runs and got the Tech lead down to one point near the end of the set.
However, the Red Raiders were able to take the set by a score of 25-23 with the help of their fifth block of the set from Sauer and senior middle blocker Karrington Jones.
Set Two:
Tech got out to a 4-0 scoring run in the early stages of the second set that included a service ace from freshman libero Maddie Correa.
The Cyclones were able to tie the score at 11 with the help of a 5-1 scoring run that included blocks from senior setter Eleanor Holthaus, senior outside hitter Brooke Andersen, and sophomore middle blocker Alexis Engelbrecht.
The Red Raiders were the first team to the 20-point mark and reached the mark with the help of a service ace from junior libero Alex Torres.
After a timeout from Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, the Cyclones turned in a 3-0 scoring run to take a 21-20 lead. Tech head coach Tony Graystone followed with a timeout of his own.
Coming out of the timeout, the Red Raiders turned in a 5-1 scoring run which included a block and three kills from Sauer.
The Red Raiders closed out the set on that scoring run by a score of 25-23.
Set Three:
In the third set, the Cyclones were able to get out to an early lead and extended that lead to 15-6 at the media timeout.
Graystone pulled Sauer, Jones, and senior setter Alex Kirby after the timeout.
Tech rallied without the players who have the lion share of playing time for a 5-0 scoring run and it cut the Iowa State lead to 19-14 before a timeout from Johnson-Lynch.
“We put in a lot of non-starters, they changed the whole dynamic of the match, changed the energy. We almost pulled that set out,” Graystone said.
The Red Raiders scoring run continued and cut the Cyclones lead to 19-18.
The Cyclones took the third set by a score of 25-21, despite the Tech rally.
Set Four:
Iowa State jumped out to a 4-1 lead before a timeout from Graystone in the fourth set.
The Red Raiders rallied for a 5-2 scoring run that tied the score at six coming out of the timeout.
The Cyclones retook the lead and it bubbled to 15-10 before another timeout from Graystone. Tech tied the score at 16 with a 6-1 scoring run after the timeout.
The set continued to be close as Tech tied the score at 22.
The Red Raiders took the set by a score of 25-22 but not without a challenge from Johnson-Lynch.
Tech will be in action 6 p.m. Friday Oct. 15 and 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 16 against Oklahoma in Norman.
