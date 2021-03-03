After a short break, Texas Tech’s volleyball and soccer programs are back in action for a shortened spring slate of games.
As for soccer, a five-game spring slate is typical. The games usually consist of one or two Big 12 opponents mixed in with a flurry of travel games.
On the other end, however, volleyball’s spring season is making history. For the first time in NCAA history, according to Tech Athletics, teams are able to participate in the fall and spring due to the NCAA’s announcement moving the fall volleyball championships to spring of 2021.
The decision sparked optimism in both the coaches and the team at Tech.
“I believe the Big 12 made the right decision to play in the fall,” Tech volleyball head coach Tony Graystone said. “The players clearly wanted to compete and both Texas Tech and the conference did a great job of creating a safe environment.”
And forth formed a five-game schedule for the Red Raiders. But in unusual fashion, each game will be a travel game for Tech.
They began with a split series at Houston, being swept 3-0 in the opening round, but fighting back and winning 3-2 in the series finale.
Following the Tech, Cougars’ matchup, the Red Raiders entered their longest drought in between games during their spring slate, as they will wait 13 days in between competition.
Their layoff will be followed by a trip to Tarleton State March 11, then trailed by a trip to Denton, Texas, to face North Texas March 17.
The Red Raiders will remain in the Dallas area and bus to face SMU March 19-20, then travel to San Marcos, Texas, to battle Texas State March 26-27.
Tech will have one of the most complete schedules in the nation following their spring calendar, as they were one of the few teams in the conference to play all 16 fall games, according to Tech Athletics.
Soccer
Tech soccer will begin its annual spring slate Friday.
“This second half of the COVID season, year presents a unique opportunity to get our full squad back on the field together to compete and finish the year strong.” Head soccer coach Tom Stone said.”
Their lone home game so far will see the Red Raiders host the University of the Southwest. This will be the Lady Mustangs’ first game in nearly a year-and-a-half, as their 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, and their spring opener having been rained out, according to Tech Athletics.
It has been an uphill battle, but Stone is ready to use the spring games to improve his team.
“We need to focus our training and preparation on being successful now, but maybe more so on being a much-improved team come fall.” Stone said.
Following Tech’s home-opener on Friday, a three-game road trip will ensue throughout March.
However, Dallas will lay host to two of those matches, Stone said, so Tech fans and family could come out and watch.
The Red Raiders will open against a pair of SEC opponents in Alabama and LSU on March 13 and March 20, respectively.
The Alabama matchup will be at the First Bossier Classic in Bossier City, Louisiana, according to Tech Athletics, before they travel to Dallas.
Tech’s next opponent, LSU, have history, as both teams met in the First Bossier Classic last spring.
It was a standout game for senior Kirsten Davis, who earned her first collegiate hat trick on the path to victory.
Davis and the Red Raiders will have a chance to win once again in Dallas against LSU March 20.
Just eight days later, Tech soccer will return to the Metroplex to face North Texas March 28,
In 2019, the Red Raiders defeated UNT 4-0 for the first time in four years, according to Tech Athletics. They will look to build on their last outing in late March.
To finish their spring schedule. Tech will battle a Big 12 opponent in Baylor April 14.
The last three contests have not turned in Baylor’s favor, either, with the Red Raiders sweeping the Lady Bears in 2019, and both team’s drawing last season.
But Tech has a long way to go until April, as they will have their eyes on the season-opener against University of the Southwest. First touch is set for 6:30 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.
According to Tech Athletics, general admission tickets will be capped at 50 percent (700 people). Admission is free for all home games.
