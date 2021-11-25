The Texas Tech volleyball team will close out its season with a weekend series against No. 2 Texas.
The Red Raiders are coming into the weekend on a four-game winning streak with two wins against Texas Christian and West Virginia, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is 17-10 on the season and 7-7 in Big 12 play.
Texas is 22-1 on the season, with its only loss coming to Baylor in four sets, according to Texas Sports. The Longhorns have not dropped a set in four games since the loss on Nov. 6.
The Red Raiders defeated then No. 9 Baylor in comeback fashion on Oct. 1, according to Tech Athletics.
Texas has won in straight sets in 11 of 14 Big 12 matches this season, according to Texas Sports. The Longhorns have only been pushed to five sets once this season, against Kansas on Oct. 9.
Graduate libero KJ Adams said she is excited to play a team like Texas and show everyone how well Tech can play.
“Who’s Texas?” Adams said. “It just another opportunity to get better and if we keep going the way we are going, we will be in the tournament. I am excited to see what we are made of.”
Adams is second in digs per set in the Big 12 conference with 4.48, only trailing Iowa State senior libero Marija Popovic with 4.65, according to Big 12 Sports.
Texas has the top three players in hitting percentage in the Big 12 conference but the team’s top two in kills per set are not a part of that group, according to Big 12 Sports. Junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston is third in the Big 12 in kills per set with 3.83.
The Longhorns as a team are leading every Big 12 statistical category except for total blocks, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tickets to the matches can be purchased online or at the arena. The matches will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
