The Texas Tech volleyball team is set to face Big 12 opponent TCU on Oct. 8 and 9 at 5 p.m. in the new Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs are 11-7 against the Red Raiders in regular season conference matches since joining the Big 12 in 2012, according to Tech Athletics. The teams split the series last season with both teams claiming five-set victories on the road.
Last season, former Red Raider Emily Hill and junior Brooke Kanas collected 19 kills while sophomore Caitlin Dugan followed closely behind with 14, according to Tech Athletics.
The Horned Frogs return six of the seven starters, including libero Dani Dennison, who started the NIVC semifinal match last season, according to a TCU Athletics release.
The Red Raiders are coming off a one-loss, one-win weekend on their first road trip of the season. The first loss came against No. 13 Iowa State, 3-1, last Friday. However, Tech rebounded on Saturday to win a five-set match over the Cyclones. The win marked the Red Raiders' first ranked road win since Sept. 19, 2018, when they knocked off No. 19 Baylor in Waco, according to a Tech Athletics release.
Coming off strong from last week's match against Iowa State is sophomore Caitlin Dugan. Dugan led Tech to its win with a career-high with 17 kills and a pair of blocks, according Tech Athletics. Currently, Dugan leads the team in kills this season with 41 through four matches.
Junior setter Alex Kirby ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.25 assists per set. Kirby collected a pair of double-doubles, including 52 assists. A career high for Kirby with 19 digs along with four kills and three blocks during last week's match against the Cyclones.
TCU looks to bring back all three of their 200+ kill hitters. Junior Katie Clark, sophomore Julia Adams and sophomore Audrey Nalls. No other team in the conference brings back all their student-athletes with 200+ kills, according to TCU Athletics release.
Both matches will be available to watch on the Big 12 conference telecast. They can be streamed on ESPN+ at 5p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.