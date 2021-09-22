The Texas Tech volleyball team is scheduled for a weekend series against Kansas with games at 6 p.m. Friday Sept. 24 and Saturday Sept. 25 in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders are coming off an undefeated weekend at the Green Wave Invitational with wins over University of Alabama-Birmingham, Tulane, and Sam Houston.
Tech’s weekend in Birmingham, Alabama helped them to a four-game winning streak and a record of 10-3, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Tony Greystone said he is optimistic about his team heading into the weekend.
“We feel good about where were at, Kansas is a very good team. It is going to be two solid matches. Were in a good place, training well, but there’s always things we want to get better at, but I think that we’ve done a good job these last four weeks getting ready,” he said.
Kansas is coming into the weekend having won their last six games with a record of 8-3 on the season, according to Kansas Sports.
The Jayhawks defeated the Red Raiders in both matchups between the teams in the 2020-21 season, according to Kansas Sports.
Kansas has been victorious in nine of the 10 matchups between the programs during Tech head coach Tony Greystone’s tenure, according to Tech Athletics.
The last time that the teams met in the United Supermarkets Arena was Oct. 16, 2019, when Tech were victorious in five sets, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Jayhawk outside hitter Caroline Bien was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Sept. 21 for the second week in a row, according to a Big 12 Press Release.
Bien averaged 10.7 kills per set over the weekend at the Jayhawk Invitational, according to Kansas Sports.
The Red Raiders are led in kills by junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer with 130 on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Sauer was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 21 after her 30-kill performance against Sam Houston Saturday Sept. 18, according to a Big 12 press release.
Greystone said he was impressed with Sauer’s performance over the weekend, when Tech played in the Green wave Invitational.
“Well 30 kills, its unexpected, it’s a big number, it doesn’t happen very often and it kind of caught us off guard,” he said. “It was obviously a great performance but its one of those things that just fall in line, and you have a big night like that. It was great for her though.”
The Jayhawks leader in kills is senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser with 229 on the season, according to Kansas Sports.
Tickets for the games can be purchased online and at the arena, according to Tech Athletics. The games can be streamed via ESPN+ for subscribers.
