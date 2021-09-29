The Texas Tech volleyball team will travel to Waco for a pair of weekend matches against No. 9 Baylor at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Red Raiders are 10-5 overall on the season but are coming off back-to-back five-set losses against Kansas in the opening weekend of Big 12 conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech leads the Big 12 in kills with 689 and total blocks with 148, according to Big 12 Sports.
Baylor is coming into the matches on a six-game winning streak after starting their Big 12 campaign with two straight-set victories against Kansas State, according to Baylor Sports.
The Bears are 7-3 overall on the season, but their three losses have come to ranked opponents in No. 2 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 20 Tennessee, according to Baylor Sports.
Baylor was ranked ninth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll on Sept. 27, according to a Big 12 Sports news release.
Baylor senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley is the Big 12 conference leader in kills per set with 4.49, according to Big 12 Sports. Pressley is one of three players in the conference that are averaging more than four kills per set.
Avery Skinner, a senior outside hitter for Baylor, was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 28, according to Big 12 Sports. Skinner, a transfer from Kentucky, tallied 27 kills, 13 digs and four total blocks over the weekend against Kansas State.
The Bears are 28-8 against Tech all-time, including having won the prior five matchups, according to Baylor Sports. The Red Raiders last victory over Baylor came Sept. 19, 2018, in four sets.
Head coach Tony Graystone said he is optimistic about his team heading into the weekend against Baylor.
“Baylor is very good, top ten team," Graystone said. "It is a tough place to go on the road and play, but I think our team is more equipped this year to handle a team like that than we have in the past. I really like the way our group is playing."
The matches will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
