The Texas Tech volleyball team will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. The matches will be Tech’s final road tests this season.
The Red Raiders are 15-10 overall and 5-7 in Big 12 conference play, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is currently sitting in sixth in the conference in the standings and is only trailing West Virginia by a single game.
Head coach Tony Graystone said his team has to be prepared ahead of the long distance trip.
“We’ve got a week off to get ready for them, but they’re seriously good this year,” Graystone said. “That trip is always tough, and we’ve just got to be ready for them, that is a really good team over there.”
West Virginia is coming off a non-conference victory in straight sets over Howard on Nov. 12, according to West Virginia Sports. The Mountaineers are 17-7 overall and 6-6 in Big 12 conference play and are currently tied with Kansas State for fourth in the Big 12 standings.
The teams are 9-9 all-time against one another, according to West Virginia Sports. The teams split last seasons two-game series in Lubbock with the Red Raiders, taking the first game in straight sets.
West Virginia, as a team, is leading the Big 12 in digs per set with 16.42, according to Big 12 Sports. The Red Raiders are third in the conference in the category with 15.03.
West Virginia sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes is leading the Big 12 in service aces with 44, according to Big 12 Sports. Mountaineer senior outside hitter Natali Petrova is eighth in the conference with 25.
The matches will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for subscribers.
