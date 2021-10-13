The Texas Tech volleyball team is slated for a late week series against Oklahoma starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and again Friday.
The Red Raiders are coming off a weekend split with Iowa State that moved them to 12-7 overall and to 2-4 in Big 12 conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
The Sooners are coming into the weekend 8-9 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 conference play, according to Oklahoma Sports. The Sooners are coming off a weekend split against Texas Christian where both matches went to five sets.
Head coach Tony Graystone said he looked forward to a restful week ahead of the Sooners matches.
“I’m glad we had the weekend off, we are pretty taxed, a lot of sets played. We’ve played six matches and gone five-sets four times. I know this kid (junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer) is gassed and we need to get her some time off,” Graystone said. “We will comeback ready for Oklahoma...”
Sauer heads to Oklahoma with a second Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week title to her name, according to Big 12 Sports. Sauer tallied back-to-back 20-kill performances in the matches against Iowa State.
Oklahoma freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson is the Big 12 leader in kills with 265 and points with 302 on the season, according to Big 12 Sports. Wilson earned her first Big 12 weekly award on Oct. 12 when she was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week.
Peyton Dunn, a freshman setter for the Sooners, has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week on three separate occasions this season, according to Big 12 Sports. Dunn has tallied 680 assists on the season, which is tied for the conference lead with Tech senior setter Alex Kirby.
The Red Raiders swept last season’s series against the Sooners in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics. Tech dropped one set between the two matches in November 2020.
The matches in Norman will not be televised but there will be live statistics on the Tech Athletics website.
