The Texas Tech volleyball program is set to play Kansas State in a mid-week series 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Bramlage Coliseum.
Tech is 13-8 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 conference play, and K-State is 12-7 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 conference play coming into the weekend, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders are coming off a bye week but swept Oklahoma in their last match Oct. 15, according to Tech Athletics. The match against K-State will be the most days in between matches for the Red Raiders this season.
Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer led the Red Raiders in kills in the match against Oklahoma with 17 and is fourth in the Big 12 with 260, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Wildcats are coming into the week after a weekend split with Texas Christian on Oct. 21 and 22, according to Kansas State Sports.
Kansas State sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter is leading the Big 12 in kills with 306, according to Big 12 Sports. Carter is the only player in the Big 12 with over 300 kills.
Tech senior setter Alex Kirby is third in the Big 12 in assists with 740, according to Big 12 Sports. Wildcats’ setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi is leading the Big 12 in the category with 785.
The Red Raiders are 14-40 all-time against the Wildcats, according to K-State Sports. K-State has won in the last three matchups, including a series sweep of the Red Raiders in Lubbock last season.
Kansas State is 21-3 at home against the Red Raiders all-time, according to K-State Sports.
Wednesday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and Thursday’s match can be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.