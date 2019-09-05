Texas Tech volleyball will travel to Illinois to participate in the NU Under Armour Tournament, followed by a single game against Northern Illinois from Friday to Monday.
Tech will play three opponents in the tournament this weekend in Evanston, Illinois. The Red Raiders' first game of the tournament will be against Stephen F. Austin (SFA) on at 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Tech Athletics. Tech will continue its play later in the day against, host team, Northwestern. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. as the Red Raiders will end the tournament with a game against Austin Peay at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Red Raiders will then travel to DeKalb, Illinois to play Northern Illinois at 11 a.m. on Monday to conclude their play in the state, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech finished with a 3-0 record after its last tournament appearance in Ohio, according to Tech Athletics. Emily Hill, Karrington Jones, and Alex Kirby where all recognized for their play as Hill was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament after recording two double-doubles and a career-high in kills. Sophomores Jones and Kirby made the All-Tournament Team for their contribution in the tournament as well.
