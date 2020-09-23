The Texas Tech women’s volleyball team announced their eight-game Big 12 conference schedule in late August. Like many other sports, the 2020 season will be different, as all the teams in the Big 12 will compete in eight double-headers with competition against the same team in consecutive days.
Due to COVID-19, the Big 12 announced a revised 2020 volleyball schedule that allowing for matches to start Thursday Sept. 24 through Saturday Nov. 21.
The Red Raiders will jump into action at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 against West Virginia at the United Supermarkets Arena. They will have the same 6 p.m. start time on Friday. Head coach Tony Graystone said this season is going to be a different coaching challenge, but he is looking forward to it.
“It’s nice to have a full week to get ready for a team. When you come up as a mid-major or a D2, you play back-to-backs all the time. So, this is going back to my coaching roots for sure.”
Last season, the Red Raiders defeated the Mountaineers 3-1 at home. The Mountaineers will return after coming off a 12-17 season, which included its 700th win in program history, according to West Virginia Athletics. Tech has remained undefeated all three times competing against the Mountaineers at home. The winning streak for the Red Raiders began in 2017 with a 3-1 win, which was followed by another 3-1 win in 2018.
“So, what’s great about this year’s team, is we have a lot of depth. The most depth we’ve had in my four years,” senior libero Emerson Solano said in regard to COVID-19. “Which means that any player that steps on the court is going to have a positive effect on the team. I think just having that depth prepares us for this change.”
Tech will enforce the same clear bag policy as all other Tech events for the Red Raiders’ match against West Virginia. Masks will be required for entry, and the USA Ticket office will open one hour prior to first serve, per Tech Athletics.
Following the season-opening weekend, the Red Raiders will hit the road to Iowa State to compete against the Cardinals on Oct. 2 through Oct. 3. The following weekend the Red Raiders will travel back down south towards TCU to compete against the Horned Frogs on Oct. 8 through Oct. 9.
The Red Raiders return home to Lubbock to face Baylor on Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 before traveling again to take on the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 22 through Oct. 23.
The Red Raiders will then return home to play against Kansas State at United Supermarkets Arena Nov. 6 through Nov. 7 and then Oklahoma Nov. 12 through Nov. 13.
The Red Raiders will then end their regular season on the road at Kansas against the Jayhawks Nov. 19 through Nov. 20.
Fifteen of the Red Raiders’ 16 matches will be available to watch on the Big 12 conference telecast. They can be streamed on ESPN+. Tech’s two matches at Texas will be shown on the Longhorn Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.