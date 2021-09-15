The Texas Tech volleyball team will continue its campaign over the weekend at the Green Wave Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted by Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana, but was moved due to the lasting effects of Hurricane Ida, according to Tulane Sports.
Tech will play three matches over the weekend with two on Friday, Sept. 17 and one on Saturday, Sept. 18, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior middle back Brooke Kanas is coming off a weekend performance that earned all-tournament team at the Buffs Invitational, according to Big 12 Sports. Kanas averaged 3.4 kills per set with only two errors throughout the tournament.
The Red Raiders’ first matchup of the weekend will come against University of Alabama-Birmingham at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
The matchup will be the fourth all-time between the programs and the first since Tech defeated UAB in straight sets in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1993, according to UAB Sports.
The Blazers are led in kills per set by junior outside hitter Fernanda Maida as she has averaged 4.52 kills per set on the season, according to UAB Sports. Maida also has 11 service aces this season, the most on the team.
Tech’s second matchup will be against Tulane at 4 p.m on Friday.
The programs have met once before when the Red Raiders were victorious in straight sets in Arlington in 1994, according to Tulane Sports.
Tulane is led in digs by junior libero Jillian Dits with 113 on the season, according to Tulane Sports.
Tulane senior outside hitter Lexie Douglas is the team leader in kills with 73 on the season, according to Tulane Sports.
The Red Raiders’ final matchup of the weekend will come at 11 a.m. on Saturday against Sam Houston.
Tech is undefeated in the programs four all-time meetings, the last came in 2003 when the Red Raiders were victorious in four sets, according to Sam Houston Athletics.
The Bearkats’ kill leader is senior outside hitter Ashley Lewis with 143 on the season, according to Sam Houston Athletics. Lewis is averaging 3.76 kills per set.
The matches will be televised via the Conference USA’s website and can be watched free of charge.
