The Texas Tech volleyball team will play its opening round matchup of the NCAA Tournament against Florida Golf Coast 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Red Raiders were selected to the tournament for the first time since 2001 and the ninth time in program history on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to Tech Athletics.
The match will be Tech’s first tournament match since Nov. 29, 2001, when the Red Raiders fell in straight sets against then No. 14 national seed Utah, according to Tech Athletics. Tech has not won a tournament match since Nov. 29, 1995, when the program defeated Arkansas State in five sets.
No. 4 national seed Wisconsin is hosting the first and second rounds in that portion of the bracket and will play Colgate in its first-round matchup.
The Red Raiders have never faced Florida Golf Coast throughout the 46-year history of the program, according to Tech Athletics.
Florida Golf Coast is 26-5 overall this season and won the Atlantic Sun conference tournament on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to FGCU Sports.
The Red Raiders finished 38th in the National RPI rankings, according to the NCAA. Florida Golf Coast finished 33rd.
The tournament matches will not be televised, but Tech Athletics will provide live statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.