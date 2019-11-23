The Texas Tech volleyball team will play Texas Christian at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Forth Worth for its final road game of the season.
Tech is coming off a 3-2 win over Iowa State on Wednesday and now has six Big 12 wins, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The last time the two teams faced each other was on Oct. 6 and the Horned Frogs beat Tech, 3-2, in United Supermarkets Arena.
While the Red Raiders were picked eighth in the preseason poll, they have defeated higher-ranked opponents in Big 12 play, according to the release. The team defeated Iowa State twice, 3-1, 3-1, Kansas State, 3-0 and Kansas 3-2.
Nine players were honored with Academic All-Big 12 Teams selection on Thursday, according to the release. Senior Emily Hill, senior Kylie Rittimann, senior Maggie Sagers, junior Emerson Solano, junior Allison White, sophomore Katy Northcut, sophomore Brooke Kanas and sophomore Audrey Smith were selected for the first team while redshirt sophomore Hannah Allison, senior Chandler Atwood, sophomore Alex Kirby were selected for the second team.
Hill is ranked No. 11 in the country in attacks per set and No. 17 for total kills per set, according to the release. Hill is also second in the Big 12 with 4.28 kills per set while Solano is third with 4.04 digs per set.
After the TCU game, the team will head home for the final home game of the season, taking on Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the United Supermarkets Arena.
