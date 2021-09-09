The Texas Tech volleyball team will continue their road trip with two games in the Buffs Invitational over the weekend.
Tech will play Colorado at 11 a.m. on Friday and San Jose State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders contest against Colorado comes in the heart of a six-game road trip after winning their first match of the trip on Wednesday against Northern Colorado in straight sets.
Graduate senior KJ Adams is coming into the tournament as the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and is leading the conference in digs, according to Big 12 Sports.
Colorado is coming into the tournament undefeated in their four matches on the season, according to Colorado Sports.
Colorado’s graduate outside hitter Leah Clayton is the team leader in kills per set with 4.56 per set. She is also the team leader in points with 80.5 on the season, according to Colorado Sports.
San Jose State will play Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. on Thursday before heading to Boulder, Colorado for the tournament, according to San Jose State Sports.
San Jose State is led by junior outside hitter Amethyst Harper with 63 kills on the season, but senior outside hitter Haylee Nelson only trails by two kills with 61 on the season, according to San Jose State Sports.
Fans will be able to watch the games via the Pac 12 website without a subscription, according to Pac 12 Sports.
