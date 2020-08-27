Texas Tech Women’s Volleyball will kick off their season with the Red & Black scrimmages at the United Supermarkets Arena Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.
Despite the annual tradition of the scrimmage, due to COVID-19 and the promotion of social distancing, the Red & Black scrimmages will be closed to the public this year.
The first serve is set to begin Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
The Lady Raiders will welcome most of their players back from the 2019 season. This includes All-Big 12 Preseason Team honoree Brooke Kanas, as well as seniors Emerson Solano and Allison Bloss (formerly known as Allison White). Also joining the seniors will be juniors Alex Kirby, Karrington Jones, Katy Northcut, and sophomore Caitlin Dugan.
Three true freshman, Mackenzie Morgan, Maddie O’Brien and Reese Rhode are set to join the team this weekend. Along with two transfers, Reagan Cooper and Samantha Sanders.
This will be Cooper’s first year playing as a Lady Raider since her transfer from Washington State University after her freshman year.
Sanders will be playing her senior year as a Lady Raider after transferring from Texas A&M.
The Tech volleyball regular season schedule has yet to be released.
