The Texas Tech volleyball team will play their first home game of the season at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 against Texas State University.
The contest will kick off Tech’s slate in the annual Red Raider Classic, which was not played in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders went undefeated in the last Red Raider Classic in 2019, beating the University of Houston, the University of Incarnate Wood and the University of Texas El Paso, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is coming into the game with a 3-1 record after defeating Abilene Christian University in straight sets on Tuesday, while Texas State has yet to win a game this season.
The Bobcats' losses came to the Kentucky, Cincinnati and Dayton over the weekend, according to Texas State Sports.
The teams were set to meet in the season finale of the 2020-21 season, but the games were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Tech program, according to Tech Athletics.
After the cancellation, Friday will be the first time the teams face off since 2017, when Tech was victorious in straight sets.
The last time the two teams met in Lubbock was 2014, when Tech pulled off a comeback victory after dropping the first two sets, according to Texas State Sports.
Tickets to the tournament are being sold online as all-day passes for each day of the tournament, according to Tech Athletics.
Fans who are unable to attend will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.
