The Texas Tech volleyball team is set to host Texas Christian for a weekend series at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The series will be Tech’s second-to-last this season and last before the team hosts No. 1 Texas after Thanksgiving.
The Red Raiders are 13-10 overall and 3-7 in Big 12 conference play this season, according to Tech Athletics. With only six games remaining in its Big 12 schedule, Tech must win out to finish above .500 in Big 12 play this season.
Texas Christian is coming into the weekend 8-10 overall and 2-6 in Big 12 conference play, according to TCU Sports.
Tech is led in points by junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer with 336 on the season, according to Big 12 Sports. Sauer is ranked third in the conference in the category as she only trails Kansas State sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter and Oklahoma freshman outside hitter Megan Wilson.
The Horned Frogs are led in total blocks by sophomore middle blocker Madilyn Cole and junior middle blocker Mykayla Myers, who are ranked fifth and sixth in the category in the Big 12 respectively, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders are 9-12 all-time against the Horned Frogs, according to TCU Sports. The teams have split their season series the last three seasons with three of the last four matches going to five sets.
The games will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and tickets can be purchased at the arena or via Texastech.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.