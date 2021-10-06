The Texas Tech volleyball team is set for a late-week series with Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 and at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Thursday’s matchup will be the Mental Health Awareness game and Friday’s matchup will be this year’s Pink Game, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders are coming off a weekend split with No. 9 Baylor after they pulled off a reverse sweep to defeat an AVCA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll ranked team for the first time this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The weekend pushed the Red Raiders to 11-6 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
“We feel good, I feel like we are going to be prepared," head coach Tony Graystone said. "We feel good about ourselves after last weekend, but Iowa State is very good."
Iowa State is 11-4 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 conference play heading into the weekend, according to Iowa State Sports. The Cyclones are coming off a weekend split in Kansas.
The Cyclones leader in digs is senior libero Marija Popovic with 242 on the season, according to Big 12 Sports. Popovic is second in the conference in digs per set with 4.57. She only trails Tech graduate libero KJ Adams with 4.59.
Iowa State is third in team hitting percentage in the Big 12 with a mark of .264, according to Big 12 Sports. The Cyclones only trail Texas and Baylor in the conference.
Graystone said he was confident in what the Red Raiders are going to see from Iowa State.
“Pretty straightforward team, I feel pretty good about how we are going to prepare and what we are going to see," Graystone said. "They are really good at what they do, so we have to execute our gameplan."
The Red Raiders are 3-1 in their last three matchups against Iowa State, but are 12-26 all-time, according to Tech Athletics. Tech was victorious in a five-set match in the programs last matchup on Oct. 3, 2020.
Tickets to the matches are being sold online and at the arena, according to Tech Athletics. The match on Thursday will be nationally televised on ESPNU, and Friday’s match will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.