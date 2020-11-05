Coming off a bye-week, Texas Tech volleyball returns to the court to take on No.11 Kanas State Nov. 6 and 7 in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Friday's match is scheduled for 3 p.m. while Saturday's 'Faculty Appreciation' match will be at 1 p.m. The Texas Tech faculty and staff can purchase $3 tickets to Saturday's match with a provided TTU ID.
Kanas State is ranked in the national poll for the fifth consecutive week and have won three of their last four matches, according to Tech Athletics.
Per last season’s stats, Kanas state leads Tech 38-14. A player that Tech will have to watch out for will be freshman outside hitter Aliyah Carter. She pocketed her second straight Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor after averaging 5.00 kills per set in two matches, according to Tech Athletics.
Two weeks ago, Tech faced their toughest competition yet when they traveled down to Austin to take on top-ranked Texas. The Longhorns swept both matches in three sets.
Despite the loss against Texas, Tech recorded its best service game of the season. Tech tallied eight aces during Friday’s match.
Senior Samantha Sanders, junior Brooke Kanas and sophomore Lindsey Dodson all scored a pair of aces. Seniors Emerson Solano and Allison Bloss also collected an ace, according to Tech Athletics.
So far this season, Tech ranks third in the Big 12 with 14.62 digs per set and 12th in the NCAA in total digs with 570 on the season
If fans cannot make it to the game, both matches will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now and ESPN+. Fans can also tune in to KTXT radio station to listen to the live audio.
